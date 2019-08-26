JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman reported Aug. 16 that her car had been burglarized at the Country Club of the South.
The woman parked her car there at 11 a.m. to go to a tennis appointment. She placed her Coach backpack underneath her driver’s seat and left the car unlocked.
At 12:30 p.m., the woman returned and couldn’t find the backpack.
The missing items include several credit cards, $80 in cash, a checkbook and the woman’s house keys. Police advised her to cancel her cards and place a fraud alert on her information.
