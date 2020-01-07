DULTUH, Ga. — Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center is looking for docent volunteers for the 2019-2020 season.
Docent volunteers will learn about local Johns Creek history with a special focus on agrarian life from the mid-1800s represented by the historic village and artifacts in Autrey Mill’s collection.
Docents will engage with museum visitors, fielding their questions and sharing knowledge to enrich the guest experience. Training is carried out through a series of lectures, suggested readings and walking tours.
There will be an informational seminar Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. The Heritage curator will introduce prospective docents to the center’s preservation efforts, collection highlights and tour the heritage village. Current docents will be on hand to share their experiences.
The nonprofit is looking for adults with enthusiasm for Autrey Mill and who love learning about history.
For more information, please contact Program Coordinator Lauren Ackermann at lauren.ackermann@autreymill.org.
