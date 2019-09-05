JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Cultural Art Alliance of John Creek will meet Sept. 7 to introduce new board members, provide updates on the arts center project and showcase local musicians.
The Cultural Arts Alliance is a nonprofit that brings together visual and performing arts groups and other cultural organizations within the city.
The alliance, and the task force that emerged from the nonprofit, have been at the forefront of the initiative to create of a cultural arts center in Johns Creek. Such a center would bring a high-quality performance venue, visual arts, classrooms and rehearsal space under one roof.
Earlier this year, the task force hired Convergent Nonprofit Solutions to conduct a financial feasibility study for the project, funded by a $250,000 grant from Fulton County. Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann is expected to attend the meeting to present a check to the group
Convergent is expected to present their final report around Thanksgiving, but there will be a progress report given at the September meeting, according to Wayne Baughman, chair of the Johns Creek Cultural Arts Center Task Force and director of the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra.
The September meeting will also include a 30-minute musical showcase led by Piotr Folkert of Musik21 and featuring some of his studio’s advanced students.
“We are starting something new with our meetings,” Baughman said. “We’re going to take 20 to 30 minutes to showcase a member organization, whatever their schtick may be — music, dance, a historical presentation.”
The Alliance meetings are free and open to the public. While they were started to create networking opportunities for arts leaders, Baughman encouraged anyone interested in promoting art in the community to join.
The Arts Alliance meeting will be Saturday, Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. at the Cambridge Academy of Music, 6000 Medlock Bridge Parkway Suite E 900
