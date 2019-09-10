JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man called police Aug. 30 after he said another driver pointed a gun at he and his wife while they were traveling on Old Alabama Road near Medlock Bride Road.
The man said he had been traveling in the area, when a car pulled up next to him at a light. The driver of the other car pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the couple before they drove off.
A few miles down the road, the couple stopped at a nearby intersection and called police. While waiting for officers to arrive, the same driver and his passenger stopped by the couple and displayed their guns but did not point a gun at the couple second time.
The man said the driver left toward Kimball Bridge Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.