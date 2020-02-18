JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek gardeners can begin signing up for a chance to reserve a plot in the Community Garden at Newtown Park Feb. 15 through March 16.
The Community Garden at Newtown Park is open to any Johns Creek resident interested in planting and maintaining a small garden plot. The garden features 41 beds for flowers, vegetables, fruit and herbs.
Johns Creek gardeners can submit their applications to the Johns Creek Garden Association. Individuals or groups can sign up for one or more beds, each measuring 4 feet by 8 feet by 12 inches high.
The garden plot application includes a $10 membership fee and $60 application fee, $25 for individuals over the age of 65. All plots, except the small demo plots, are assigned by a random drawing of all applicants. Membership and application fees are refundable for people not selected for a plot.
The Community Garden is managed and operated by the Johns Creek Garden Association.
