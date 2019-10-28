JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating a theft from a property on Riverclub Parkway.
The owner of the property had rented the unit to a family that he had legally evicted. On Oct. 14, the owner received a message that the family had moved out.
When the owner looked through the apartment, he found several items missing, including a washing machine and dryer. The total value of the missing items is $5,000.
The owner added that he had not received rent payment from the family for eight months.
Police investigated the apartment and found several broken pieces of furniture and rotting wood as well as a gas leak.
