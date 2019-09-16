JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police arrested a man Sept. 2 whom they suspect is a repeat shoplifter.
Police met with a loss prevention officer at the Target on State Bridge Road that afternoon about a shoplifting incident.
The loss prevention officer said he had recognized a man who had entered the store that day as a repeat shoplifter and watched him closely. He then saw the man take three shirts and attempt to leave without paying for them.
The loss prevention officer stopped the man and found stolen shirts, worth $100 total, concealed on his person.
The man, later identified as 41-year-old Jeffrey Kustok of Duluth, was arrested on charges of shoplifting.
