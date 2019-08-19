JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating an Aug. 11 attempted burglary at a dermatology center on Medlock Bridge Road.
Police arrived that evening after seeing a car speed into the lot and park at the center. Officers went to check if the driver needed assistance. The driver, the owner of the business, said his alarm company had notified him of movement in the building.
Police found pry marks on the front and side doors before clearing the building.
Surveillance video showed a minivan pull in at 10:10 p.m. A man wearing a facemask left the minivan and attempted to open the side doors using a crowbar. He then went to the front doors and appeared to enter the business. The man ran out shortly after, carrying the crowbar.
The owner said nothing appeared to be missing.
