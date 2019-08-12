JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police responded to a New Cove Road home Aug. 1 after the owners saw through security cameras two unidentified people enter the home.
The homeowners were out of town, but through the security cameras saw two people enter the home a little before 3 a.m. The alarm company alerted police. Police cleared the house and found signs of burglary, including a smashed glass door on the rear patio. No suspects were at the home by the time police arrived.
