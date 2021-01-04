Greetings Readers,
This has been a tumultuous year, and many of us are happy to see 2020 moving into the rear-view mirror. But while it has been a year of many unforeseen challenges, it has been a year full of triumphs and accomplishments, a year of people coming together and supporting each other. A year which has remined us all of the values of love, life and family.
As we look ahead at 2021, one of the most critical of city plans, which I see as a future catalyst for our area, is the development of our Town Center Master Plan. We also assembled a talented group of knowledgeable community participants to sit on the Town Center Master Plan Advisory Committee which will help provide a structure and a vision for an active city center in Technology Park. There will be numerous opportunities in 2021 to engage with all residents to collect your input and ideas on what you want our future city center to be.
The city has worked to address leadership changes as well and looks forward to completing the search for our next police chief. The city continues to work with International Association of Chiefs of Police to manage the search process and help identify highly qualified candidates for the police chief position. We are confident in the search process and will continue to include and involve the public in the process of helping maintain equity, inclusion and respect within the foundation of our city’s public safety programs and leadership.
While we may not have been able to gather together in 2020, this year enabled many of us to take advantage of the great outdoors, walking park trails and enjoying nature and the many amenities our city has in place. Visitors to Newtown Park witnessed the completion and grand opening of the Wall that Heals, a 250-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. We had grand opening of the city’s first new park, Morton Road Park, and we are planning continued park upgrades and improvements which are certain to inspire repeat visits and active enjoyment of our outdoor amenities.
Improvements also occurred within our city infrastructure. Due to the decrease in traffic, the Public Works Department completed the Neighborhood Repaving Program three years ahead of schedule. The crews were able to begin construction on two TSPLOST projects, Medlock Bridge Road Phase 1 and Bell Road at Medlock Bridge Road. Work will continue in 2021 on two TSPLOST projects (Medlock Bridge Road Phase 1 and Bell Road at Medlock Bridge Road) as well as the Bell Road at Rogers Circle roundabout and trail project and the conversion of the existing westbound Old Alabama Road right turn lane at Buice Road to a through/right lane.
In 2020, our Community Development Department completed the citywide stormwater system assessment. Addressing stormwater issues across the city is critically important, and to that end, staff began the first steps of a detailed review to study a future potential Stormwater Utility Program which we will explore in the coming year.
Public Safety is always of the utmost concern, and as we look toward the new year, keeping our residents and businesses safe and secure remains a top priority. The new Fire Station 64 will open in early 2021 and will serve the center and northern portions of Johns Creek, reducing response times in that area.
In 2021, the city also anticipates the return of additional Recreation and Parks programing and events which rely on the safe distribution and availability of the COVID-19 vaccines. We are optimistic in the return of our popular events, including Movies in the Park, the Fall Family Festival and hopefully much more.
I know this is not the year we anticipated as we thought about what was in store for 2020. However, 2020 did not defeat us. I believe it instead helped bring us together and make us stronger. We faced the unimaginable head-on and now we look toward 2021 with optimism for our country, our city, our neighbors and our families.
If there is one great lesson to take away from this past year as we transition into 2021, it is that love, kindness and patience are worth more than gold. Let’s take the lessons we learned from the past year and use our knowledge to focus on successes, happiness and hope in 2021 and beyond.
