JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police responded to reports of shots fired at Aylesbury Farm Apartments along Abbotts Bridge Road on Nov. 22.
Two witnesses told police they heard two men arguing and several gunshots rang out shortly after, according to the incident report. One of the witnesses said they saw a white Chrysler 300 and a small gray car with a loud exhaust system driving away.
Officers found several shell casings in the roadway between the 1000 and 1100 buildings at the complex. There were no indications that anyone was wounded during the shooting, the report stated.
One woman told officers her ex-boyfriend broke into her apartment and stole $4,000 and several items. She said she called him while he was in her apartment, and he told her he would keep the items until she returned a jacket of his. The woman said she then called her current boyfriend to tell him not to go to her apartment, but he said he was already walking inside. The woman said she then heard the two men arguing over the phone and it continued until her current boyfriend hung up the phone, according to the report.
