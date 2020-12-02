JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched to an assault call Nov. 19 on Medlock Bridge Road. A Stone Mountain man reported that a driver pulled a gun on him during an encounter in the parking lot of a Moe’s restaurant. According to police, the 32-year-old man said he nearly hit the suspect’s vehicle while trying to find a parking spot. He said the driver, a 34-year-old Stone Mountain man, started yelling at him while driving away. The victim said when he pulled beside the suspect’s car to speak to him, the suspect pointed a 9MM pistol at him.
The suspect told officers the victim pulled beside him in an aggressive manner after they exchanged words, so he pulled his gun out of his glove compartment because he wasn’t sure what the man would do. He denied pointing the weapon. Police couldn’t find any independent witness to corroborate either man’s story, the report stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.