JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Frontline workers at Emory Johns Creek Hospital got a special thank you recently.
Leaders from three local organizations met in the lobby to drop off catered food donations for the hospital’s frontline workers.
The donation stemmed from Prevent Blindness Georgia’s Night for Sight Gala on Oct. 24, the organization’s first-ever virtual gala. Because the event was held online, corporate sponsors decided this year to redesignate all catered meals that would have been served at the gala to healthcare workers at the hospital.
At the special drop-off event, held Nov. 30, officials from Prevent Blindness Georgia and Emory Johns Creek Hospital joined representatives from Alcon Johns Creek, which donated 36 large boxes of food prepared by caterer Affairs to Remember.
“We’re so appreciative of the frontline staff being really thought of in this way, because they are doing such heavy lifting during this time,” Emory Johns Creek CEO Marilyn Margolis said.
Prevent Blindness Georgia CEO Jill Thornton said there is a need to support frontline workers amid the ever-raging coronavirus pandemic.
She said the nonprofit proposed the idea to its gala sponsors who agreed that rather than delivering the meals to the homes of event participants, the food would be better suited as a show of appreciation for frontline healthcare workers.
Michael Young, Alcon Johns Creek Human Resources site head, said the decision made sense.
“So instead of having a table for the meals, we're saying we don't want to keep the meals,” Young said. “Let's give it to people who have done this country a good service during the midst of this [pandemic].”
Seven representatives across the three organizations attended the drop-off. They said the food would go to frontline workers in the hospital’s ICUs and COVID units.
Young said the organizations’ missions align, which made Monday’s event follow naturally.
Sandy Springs-based Prevent Blindness Georgia is dedicated to preventing blindness and preserving sight, especially in children and economically challenged adults across the state with a focus on increasing health equity and socioeconomic mobility.
Alcon is an eyecare company that manufactures vision products like contacts.
“Alcon is the largest employer in Johns Creek, so when I called Michael and said, ‘Is there a hospital you would like us to donate to?’, he said ‘Yeah, Emory Johns Creek,” Thornton said.
Those interested in donating to Prevent Blindness Georgia should visit georgia.preventblindness.org.
Contributions to Emory Johns Creek Hospital can be made through emoryhealthcare.org.
