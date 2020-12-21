JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The city of Johns Creek hosted a public input meeting Dec. 15 concerning upgrades to the intersection of Buice Road and Spruill Road.
Traffic analysis has shown that, on average, vehicles were traveling at 53 miles per hour on Buice Road, which has a speed limit of 45 miles per hour. Concerns have also been raised about limited visibility in a section of Buice at a steep hill that leads into a curve.
The city is considering two options for improvements to the intersection. The first option is a roundabout, which forces drivers to slow. The second option is medianettes, additional concrete islands in the road.
The proposed roundabout would be similar in size if not slightly smaller than the one at Boles Road and Bell Road.
The speed limit around the roundabout would be 25 miles per hour. Sight distance should be improved with a roundabout because it provides a clearer vantage point of the next car.
The medianettes, similar to those on Buice Road near Ocee Park, are designed to make drivers slow because it creates a sense that the lane is narrowing. In truth, the lanes would remain the standard 11 feet wide. This plan calls for a widening of Buice Road to add a left turn lane onto Spruill and a 2- or 2 ½-foot elevation on Spruill Road to increase visibility around the curve.
City engineers have estimated timelines for the projects at 24 months for the roundabout and 18 months for the medianettes. The timeline includes the engineering process, right-of-way and construction.
Public Works staff say neither project would require a detour. Both projects are expected to include sidewalk additions. The department presented the roundabout as the more highly recommended option for improvements.
At a Sept. 8 meeting of the City Council, Steve Kramer, who owns property near the intersection, spoke against the roundabout option. He said construction would absorb part of his driveway, and he was wary of additional erosion created by the device.
“In Johns Creek you don’t label the exits of the roundabouts,” Kramer said. “I’m afraid that if there is one with our driveway being one of the exit points, people are going to go up there all of the time. We’re going to be like a street of Johns Creek without any of the benefits.”
Kramer is not the only resident opposed to the roundabout.
Mary John Spencer, who also lives nearby, said at the Dec. 15 input meeting that she thinks a roundabout would not truly help decrease speed and cars would speed up to and after it.
Both projects have a similar estimated price of between $1 million to $1.5 million. Public Works Director Chris Haggard said he expects the roundabout to be about 30 percent more expensive than the medianettes improvement.
“Doing nothing is an option,” Haggard said. “We'll bring the results of all the input to the council and the challenges. They've been told there's a safety hazard here. So they have to make a decision.”
Kramer sent a Zoom chat message during the input meeting asking for the presentation to the council to include input from the homeowners in the area of the project.
“I would like any presentation to the city council to include the downsides, fairly, about the alternatives,” Kramer said. “Clearly, there should be an impact metric applied against surrounding homeowners, and these should be included.”
Haggard said he doesn’t anticipate construction to begin for another year, plenty of time to clear everything with the City Council.
For more information on the project or to leave public input, visit the city’s website at johnscreekga.gov.
