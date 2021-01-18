JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek City Council continued discussion Jan. 11 on how the city is to distribute the remaining balance of its CARES act funds.
Johns Creek received approximately $3 million in CARES Act funding through Fulton County back in October. City officials decided at a Nov. 16 meeting to allocate $2.7 million of its award to help struggling businesses. They set aside the remaining $300,000 to be distributed to Johns Creek residents through established nonprofits in the city.
During a Jan. 11 work session, officials were informed that of the $2.7 million of CARES funds set aside for businesses, $1.2 million remains. The city has no information back on the individual assistance program extended to nonprofits.
Debate over distribution tracks back to the fall when the city first learned of its award. After some debate, the council decided Nov. 16 to set a flat rate for grant amounts awarded to injured businesses. The amount of each award would be determined, in part, on the number of businesses who applied for aid. At a subsequent meeting Dec. 5, council members set a $5,000 cap on each business grant.
As of the Jan. 11 deadline, the city had received 382 applications, less than half the number officials had prepared for.
Mayor Mike Bodker pointed out the council had estimated 800 businesses were eligible for some sort of assistance, leading him to conclude that either half of the qualifying businesses still don’t know about the program, or their estimate was incorrect.
“I'll be the first to admit, this has been one of the most surprising things,” Councilman John Bradberry said. “I never thought that we would have difficulty getting people to accept this money.”
Councilwoman Stephanie Endres explained when she had reached out to businesses to encourage them to apply for the aid, she had to assure them and verify to them that it was an actual program, not a scam. She suggested the best course of action would be for the city to split up the remaining businesses and step up efforts to encourage them to apply.
Johns Creek Assistant City Manager Kimberly Greer suggested that the council could amend the business grant program to assist some of those that applied but were deemed ineligible. She said if they lift the requirement that businesses needed a 2019 Johns Creek business license or a 2020 business license renewed before March 15, 2020, they could help more businesses.
Bodker agreed that this seemed like a reasonable step because the pandemic raged for all of 2020.
Councilwoman Erin Elwood expressed her concerns with lifting the requirement as she feared there would be a lot more brick and mortar businesses operating in Johns Creek than first thought. She supported the idea but didn’t want to promise $5,000 to all of the businesses if they were opening up the door for more businesses to apply.
“I just don't want to be making promises about amounts of money,” Elwood said. “If it turns out there are another 100 businesses, that means instead of $5,000, checks, people are getting, you know, $4,000 checks… I just want to be aware of that.”
The city has extended the deadline for applications to Feb. 22, and the City Council will reach out to encourage businesses to apply. More information regarding the program and application process can be found on the city’s website at johnscreekga.gov.
