JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek City Council discussed the latest revisions to the extent of service for the city’s proposed stormwater utility at a work session on Dec. 7.
On a rainy day in Johns Creek, runoff water rushes to a nearby storm drain, sometimes overwhelming its capacity and pooling on the roads, in ditches, even in backyards. The overflow causes erosion, flooding and contaminates rivers and lakes.
Residents, especially along the Medlock Bridge corridor, have seen the impact of stormwater on their yards. Even on sunny days, stormwater remains at the forefront of the city’s agenda.
Roughly 80 percent of the city’s stormwater management systems were installed before current best practices methods.
Various proposals under consideration call for spending anywhere from $10-$31 million over the next 10 years to set the system right. With the passage of the 2021 budget in September, the city now has $3.3 million in its stormwater accrual account, money set aside to build a workable solution to the problem.
At the Dec. 7 workshopt, Community Development Director Ben Song presented the council with the city’s proposed extent of service. The proposal came from the council’s decision at a July 13 work session, where they determined the extent of service should include portions of the stormwater system outside of the right-of-way, extending to cover structures and conveyances from headwall to headwall, the small retaining walls placed at the inlet or outlet of a stormwater pipe.
Song explained that commercial properties will be responsible for everything on their property. Residential properties will be assessed as to the extent of responsibility of homeowners.
After establishing an exact extent of service, the city would be responsible for public streets and rights-of-way, public and city-owned property piped drainage system or easement in residential areas connected to the public road system. The city has the right to access some of the privately owned stormwater facilities for inspection and enforcement, but maintenance would be the responsibility of the property owner.
Councilmember Stephanie Endres pushed for the extent of service to be a headwall to headwall and to include lakes, rivers and retention ponds.
Song explained that if the city were to include these other elements, it would come in a second phase after the implementation of the stormwater utility and would come at a greater cost. He said it would be a big step to incorporate a city-managed system running from headwall to headwall.
“There would be additional costs, and we may have to do another assessment to figure that out,” he said.
Councilmember Lenny Zaprowski expressed his concern that, while the stormwater utility is a fee-based service, he thinks residents should have a say on the matter through the ballot box, especially if there are going to be additional costs if the extent of service broadens.
Mayor Mike Bodker said he initially shared the same concerns cited by Zaprowski, but the stormwater problem is not going away and has a big price tag.
“We're just so early on into the process and it's going to take a little while,” Bodker said. “Look, at the end of the day, manpower time, even if you want to put it on the ballot, you're not putting it on any ballot anytime soon, which means we've still got time for this process to continue to play out exactly the way it's playing out.”
The city is moving forward with the proposed headwall-to-headwall extent of service and will return in January to discuss the next phase. Stormwater related questions can be sent to the city’s designated email stormwaterutility@johnscreekga.gov. More information and frequently asked questions can be found on the city’s website at www.johnscreekga.gov.
