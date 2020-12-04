JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The City of Johns Creek has teamed up with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation to help put a smile on an underserved child’s face during this holiday season.
Through Dec. 15, unwrapped, new toys and items can be dropped off at Johns Creek City Hall at 11360 Lakefield Drive. Toys for Tots boxes are located in the lobby and available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A drop-off box will also be available on weekends in the vestibule past the front doors.
This is the 15th annual Toys for Tots drive the city has participated in, but it might be one of the most important.
City Clerk Joan Jones said there is more of a need than ever due to economic issues arising from the global coronavirus pandemic. Toys for Tots has received a significant amount of requests for aid this year reaching their max capacity.
Toys for Tots is a 100 percent volunteer-based organization, but as a result of CDC guidelines and safety concerns, their volunteer numbers are at an all-time low. Most large organizations that typically work with the foundation were unable to participate this year. The Johns Creek Fire Department has stepped up to help the limited volunteer staff and bring the city’s donations to the master drop sites.
Those interested in volunteering with Toys for Tots may still sign-up on the foundation’s website, northatlanta.toysfortots.org.
Jones said there is need for items that can be enjoyed by a range of ages, not just smaller children. The city urges donors to not forget about the pre-teen aged children, about 10 to 12 years old, who benefit from the program as well.
School supplies are also in high demand this year, especially items that can be used with online learning.
Jones said that for those looking to help out during the season of giving there is a lot to be done. She expects the city will host food drives for North Fulton Community Charities as well, and she urges those who are able to donate and volunteer.
“I think maybe because of the times and the situation, people are more aware of the need in our own backyard,” Jones said. “If you do see a need, help out with what you can.”
