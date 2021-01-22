JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek city leaders are moving forward with a plan that will outsource some administrative duties of its still-developing stormwater service.
Stormwater has been an ongoing issue in Johns Creek, consistently at the forefront of the city’s agenda. Roughly 80 percent of the city’s stormwater management systems were installed before current best practice methods. As a result, the city has seen erosion, flooding and contamination of rivers and lakes.
Various proposals now under consideration call for spending anywhere from $10-$31 million over the next 10 years to set the system right. With the passage of the 2021 budget in September, the city now has $3.3 million in its stormwater accrual account, money set aside to build a workable solution to the problem.
At their Dec. 7 work session, the council determined the extent of service should include portions of the stormwater system outside the city right-of-way, extending to cover structures and conveyances from headwall to headwall, the small retaining walls placed at the inlet or outlet of a stormwater pipe.
After establishing an exact extent of service, the city would be responsible for public streets and rights-of-way, public and city-owned property piped drainage system or easement in residential areas connected to the public road system. The city has the right to access some of the privately owned stormwater facilities for inspection and enforcement, but maintenance would be the responsibility of the property owner.
To match the expanded service area and shift to a more proactive approach to stormwater administration, city administrators say they need more staff.
Speaking at a Jan. 11 work session, Assistant City Manager Kimberly Greer presented the mayor and council with three ways to set up a municipal stormwater administration system.
The first option, she said, would be to increase city staff and insource the work.
The second option, Greer said, would be to alter the city’s contract with Jacobs Engineering to make the stormwater utility a division of the Public Works Department. Jacobs has significant experience providing stormwater services and managing stormwater repairs which the city staff views as vital to the success of starting a stormwater utility, Greer said.
A third option would be to bid out the services to other companies.
Ultimately, the city staff suggested that bringing on Jacobs to oversee the system made the most sense. While the proposal might incur more costs than insourcing and adding more staff, Greer said, existing staff do not have the same expertise in implementing and managing a stormwater utility.
Councilman Lenny Zaprowski said he was concerned that this should not be a discussion before seeing a ballot. He said that it is important for the residents to have a voice in the matter.
The majority of the council agreed with the city staff and leaned toward an amended contract with Jacobs.
“I'm very supportive of our decision to expand the service we provide with stormwater, and I want it to be successful, and I think we are asking staff to jump really high,” Councilwoman Erin Elwood said. “So, I think that the staff recommendation of expanding the Jacobs contract is probably the best option because I think it's going to be the easiest to implement and the one with the greatest success and ease of transition.”
Elwood, with support from council members Stephanie Endres and John Bradberry, pushed for a short-term contract with Jacobs, in the hopes of creating the city’s own stormwater department down the road.
Greer said that there is more to be discussed before any final determination is made but that the city would take the council’s feedback.
Stormwater-related questions can be sent to the city’s designated email stormwaterutility@johnscreekga.gov and further information and frequently asked questions can be found on the city’s website at johnscreekga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.