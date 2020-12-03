JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek is hosting COVID-adapted holiday events to spread cheer while keeping residents safe.
In previous years, December ushered in a slew of Johns Creek holiday events, such as a tree and dreidel lighting, the Founders Day Parade and breakfast and lunch with Santa Claus.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and CDC safety guidelines, these events could not be hosted in their traditional forms this year.
Johns Creek Recreation Manager Kirk Franz said staff worked with the City Council to create events that would help residents celebrate the holidays with an eye toward their health and safety.
“While we know that it's disappointing that we can’t offer our regular type of events where we're all getting together and experiencing community close up, we hope that some of these alternative programs can still be enjoyed and help celebrate the holidays in a safe way,” Franz said. “That's one of the things that we want to make sure that any of our events or programs are is safe. That’s our first priority.”
The city opted to forego a gathering for the tree and dreidel lighting, but the display will be available for viewing in Newtown Park for visitors to enjoy starting Nov. 30.
As an alternative to the Founders Day Parade, the city has teamed up with the Johns Creek Fire Department to bring Santa Claus Tours to Johns Creek neighborhoods. Santa Claus will ride atop a fire truck throwing candy canes and spreading holiday cheer on the first three Saturdays in December — Dec. 5, 12 and 19.
Franz said that there is a lot of community excitement surrounding the Santa Claus Tours and around 491 neighborhoods have signed up to be a part of his route. The city’s GIS department is creating a route map and Santa tracker to give families a more exact time for his arrival. The route and tracker can be found on the city’s website at johnscreek.gov.
Although the deadline for neighborhoods to sign-up has passed, Franz expects Santa will visit almost all Johns Creek neighborhoods during the three days. He may not enter each neighborhood, but smaller neighborhoods can see Santa Claus as he rides past. Viewing can also take place at Shakerag, Newtown and Ocee parks.
The annual Breakfast with Santa has been canceled, but those looking for face time with Old Saint Nick can schedule a personal, one-on-one Zoom call where they can share all the items from their wish list.
The calls are limited to one per family and will take place on Saturday, Dec. 12. Each call will be three minutes long and $5 registration is required. The city is also offering adaptive Zoom calls for disabled children and adults in Johns Creek.
Sign-up slots are limited for Zoom calls. Registration can be found on the events page of the city’s website as long as time slots are still available.
Although these events are designed to meet the CDC guidelines and protect residents during these uncertain times, Franz said that if things go smoothly, events like the Santa Claus Tours could become annual events.
“It's unfortunate that we have to break tradition on some things, but we're hoping that we can also make some new traditions,” Franz said.
The city is finalizing plans for the first part of 2021, and Franz said while things remain uncertain in the way of COVID restrictions, he is confident the city will continue to schedule safe, fun events for residents.
