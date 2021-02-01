JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau has filed a complaint accusing two members of the City Council of abusing their power.
Council members Erin Elwood and Stephanie Endres face accusations they privately requested that the Bureau adjust its by-laws and adhere to the state’s Open Record Laws. The requests however were made without the knowledge of the mayor and fellow council members.
The complaint submitted by the JCCVB listed seven infringements, including threats and bullying.
Monica Gilroy, the general outside counsel to the Visitors Bureau, said during a Jan. 25 City Council meeting that Elwood, who serves as council liaison to the CVB, told the organization that Endres would promote severing city fundingunless it changed its bylaws to say it is an agent of the city and to conform with the state Open Records Laws.
“I know a threat when I hear one, and that’s what was being made to us,” Gilroy said. “If we did not agree, It would be brought to council that we would be found to be in breach of our contract.”
The JCCVB says it has no issue conforming to the Open Record Laws. In fact, when Endres first made these requests of them, they began posting their meeting minutes online. The objection with changing the by-laws is that it costs high legal fees.
Linda Lee Smith, who chairs the JCCVB, told the City Council that the organization has always conformed to Georgia Sunshine Laws, and the costly rewrite is not where their limited funds needed to go.
“We have operated always with full transparency with open public meetings, open requests for documents, we have the city clerk who has served as secretary over every board meeting since 2009... there is no violation here,” Smith said.
Also, the JCCVB holds that it is not an agency of the city and functions as a 501(c)(6) standalone nonprofit organization made up of a volunteer board of directors.
There doesn’t appear to be much debate over the issue in neighboring Alpharetta, whose Convention and Visitors Bureau enjoys healthy revenue — until recently — from the city’s robust hospitality industry.
Alpharetta’s CVB is considered subject to the state’s Open Records laws, said Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard.
The CVB, while not an official government agency, is a partner with the city, Drinkard said. It also receives almost half — 43 percent — of the revenues collected by the city’s hotel/motel tax. Over the past three years, that usually amounts to well over $3 million annually in tax dollars.
Also, two representatives from city government sit on the CVB Board of Directors, and one member of the City Council is appointed liaison to the organization.
“They are a tax-funded agency,” Drinkard said. “In general, my understanding is, if you’re funded by tax dollars, there you go — that’s public money.”
The next steps in Johns Creek could include either an investigation or an ethics complaint filed against the council members.
Gilroy asked that the council launch an investigation and called for the censure of Councilwoman Endres.
Other council members did not push for an investigation, but they did criticize their colleagues’ actions. Councilman John Bradberry urged the two to apologize and commit to handling things differently in the future.
“I was trying to avoid a big public disaster, and so I apologize that we ended up here and that if my judgment was wrong on some of these things, I’m sorry,” Elwood said. “As far as it being unethical, I know that wasn't the case.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.