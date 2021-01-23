JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek has yet to nail down exactly how much money it plans to spend this year as a sour economy threatens its tax revenues.
At a Jan. 11 work session, council members debated amending the budget policy and the proposed reserve floor and ceiling as well as the use of the end-of-year surplus.
A majority on the council agreed with a city staff recommendation to maintain the reserve floor at 25 percent of operating expenditures for cash flow. They suggested implementing a ceiling, or maximum amount, of $30 million.
The floor amount would be designated at the adoption of the budget and would represent three months of operating expenditures in case of an emergency. The cash reserve is maintained to avoid any need for short-term borrowing and allow for unforeseen expenses in a case of catastrophic events, such as a natural disaster or the current global pandemic.
City officials said another priority for any end-of-year surplus would be to rebuild the amount of available funding for major capital projects — usually one-time expenses like street resurfacing — and for unforeseen emergencies. To achieve the fund goal, city staff recommended that 60 percent of any year-end budget surplus be allocated to the unassigned fund balance until the ceiling level of $30 million is met for reserves.
After the reserve goal is met, surplus money would be divided into three other accounts.
The first account, infrastructure maintenance accrual, would receive 15 percent of the surplus to fund the care and maintenance of existing assets.
Another account would receive 15 percent of the surplus to help pay for capital projects identified in the Five-Year Capital Plan. There are currently more than $110.9 million in projects identified in the Five-Year Capital Plan.
Finally, a portion of the remaining surplus, 10 percent, would be applied to property tax stabilization, defraying the costs of operating the city, of providing governmental services, for the repayment of principal and interest on general obligation bonds, and for any other public purpose as determined by elected officials.
Council members Erin Elwood, John Bradberry and Brian Weaver overall agreed with the staff’s plan. But two other members of the council, Chris Coughlin and Stephanie Endres, argued that more of the surplus should go to property tax stabilization as a means of giving back to the residents as much as possible.
“I'm disappointed that we raise taxes on the residents and now there's going to be at least a million and a half to $2 million overage from fiscal year 2020 that's going to come in, and of this, only $150,000 to $200,000 is going to go to the residents,” Endres said. “So, we're amassing a tremendous amount of wealth in the city to prepare itself when we've already got six months’ worth of cash on hand...I think the policy is great, I think it's necessary and it's a great control feature. But right now it's all benefiting the city. It's not benefiting the residents.”
Bradberry countered saying this was a “conspiracy theory” and everyone on the council prioritized the residents’ wellbeing.
“We are certainly not trying to establish a slush fund to build the wealth of the city,” he said. “At the end of the day, I think all of us are here to ultimately do what's best for the residents.”
A few alternative plans were thrown around including cutting out the infrastructure maintenance accrual from surplus allocation and including it in the budget, lowering the ceiling to $24 or $26 million and splitting the surplus 50-50 between unassigned fund balance and property tax stabilization.
After discussion, the council ended up where it started — leaning toward the staff’s recommended plan.
Mayor Mike Bodker stressed that the surplus was not just for things such as land purchases, but to set the city up for success in unforeseen circumstances.
“It is not actually for catastrophic expenditures, it's also for being agile enough to act when you need to strategically,” he said.
The council will continue discussions on budgeting policy at future meetings to reach a consensus, then work to enact an amended budget policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.