JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek City Council finalized details Nov. 16 on how to distribute the $3 million the city received in federal coronavirus relief funds.
After weeks of discussions, the council voted 4-3 to distribute the CARES Act funds to support businesses who applied for aid with a flat rate grant that will be determined, in part, by the number who apply. The council set a cap of $10,000 on each business grant.
The measure also set aside $300,000 to provide direct aid to individuals and families hit hard by the pandemic. That money would be distributed to Johns Creek residents through established nonprofits in the city.
The decision will allow small to medium-sized, brick-and-mortar businesses that are licensed in Johns Creek to apply for grants. Qualifying businesses would be required to be in good standing and have proof that they were in operation prior to the pandemic and have continued to remain open.
Over the past couple of weeks, council members had been leaning toward a tiered system that would provide the greatest relief to those businesses most directly impacted by the governor’s shutdown orders earlier this year.
However, some members of the council had proposed a flat rate to be distributed to all businesses that applied. A tiered system, they argued, forced the city to pick winners and losers.
Councilman John Bradberry presented the council with an updated version of the business grant program that would allow for all businesses to apply for a flat rate.
That drew pushback from Councilwoman Erin Elwood who had proposed the tiered approach with Councilwoman Stephanie Endres. Elwood said the new proposal placed no cap on the grant amount to businesses, which prompted the council to set the $10,000 cap.
The council’s move to assist individuals and families also drew pushback. The Johns Creek CARES Vulnerable Population Grant Program is intended to assist not-for-profit organizations in providing services to individuals that have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Councilman Chris Coughlin repeated his concerns with the program.
“I’m not saying that families don’t need assistance,” Coughlin said. “How do we justify picking these 100 versus the other 100, potentially thousand families that need assistance?”
Bradberry acknowledged Coughlin’s concerns, but he said it was better to help some families if they could.
“It’s really an effort to give some emergency assistance to those that are finding themselves on the precipice of falling into poverty,” Bradberry said. “You can look at it as a way of hopefully preventing future losses and economic damage.”
Vulnerable Population Grants will be strictly limited to established non-profit organizations that serve Johns Creek residents. Individuals cannot directly apply for assistance from the city, but will be encouraged to connect with the nonprofits to receive help.
Funding will be used to assist residents with overdue rent and mortgage payments, utility assistance, food assistance, or other unforeseen financial and emergency needs directly related to the pandemic.
Councilman Lenny Zaprowski supported the ordinance saying he was proud of the council and city staff for working to create the program.
“It’s not perfect, but I think we’re trying to do the right thing,” Zaprowski said. “We are taking every available dollar and we’re giving it out. We’re not holding any of this for anything else, so I’m proud of this aspect. I hope it does help.”
The final vote allows for a flat rate to businesses, drawing grants from $2.7 million of the city’s CARES Act allotment. The remaining $300,000 will be distributed in grants to local charities to help local individuals and families struggling in the pandemic.
Coughlin voted against the motion on the basis that distributing all the money to businesses would have a greater impact on all residents. Elwood and Endres also voted against the motion.
Local businesses in Johns Creek wishing to participate in the program must complete an online application on the city’s website, johnscreekga.gov/JCCares. Applications will be accepted until Dec. 3 and grants will be awarded until the funds are depleted. More information for the Vulnerable Population Grants will be posted in the coming days.
