JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek City Council continued discussions Nov. 2 on how it will distribute the more than $3 million it expects to receive in federal coronavirus relief funds.
Getting direction on a plan everyone would like, though, proved divisive.
The council reached a bare consensus, 4-3, on a tier system proposed at an earlier work session that would provide greater relief to those businesses hit hardest by Gov. Brian Kemp’s order to shut down certain businesses during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in April.
At an Oct. 19 work session, council members Erin Elwood and Stephanie Endres proposed a plan to distribute the funds to target local small to medium-sized, brick-and-mortar businesses and local nonprofits.
Their two-tier system would provide greatest aid to those businesses forced to close operations by the governor’s order. Tier two would include businesses that faced some negative impact from the order but were able to remain open in a limited capacity, businesses like restaurants and certain retail stores.
Qualifying businesses would be required to be in good standing and have proof that they were in operation prior to the pandemic and continue to remain in operation.
At the conclusion of the Oct. 19 work session, the council agreed that while not perfect, the tier system was the best option to help as many needful businesses as possible.
At the Nov. 2 meeting, Councilman Larry Zaprowski repeated his concerns that the tier plan favors one group of businesses over another. He said the city would be picking winners and losers, and he called for a flat rate award for all impacted business.
“I think most businesses were affected negatively by this pandemic,” Zaprowski said. “So, rather than me say, ‘Hey, your business gets more money than the other,’ I would rather make it fair to all the businesses who need it.”
Elwood countered, citing one resident she had heard from who labeled the technique of giving all business a flat rate as “lazy” and made it appear the council didn’t want to take the steps to identify the businesses that really need the help.
“Stephanie and I have already done that work,” Elwood said. “I just don't want to step back from that because the decision is somewhat uncomfortable. I think it's a good decision and I think it's a fair decision.”
The council then threw itself a curveball by considering a proposal to tap into the funds to provide help for individuals in need.
The proposal called for reducing the business assistance by $300,000, and making that money available for individual assistance with rent and utilities. Council members suggested the funds be distributed through non-profits.
Endres said taking $100,000 from tier one and $200,000 from tier two would still provide 325 of the most afflicted businesses with grants of $5,000 and 358 businesses within tier two grants of $3,000.
Assistant City Manager Kimberly Greer said city staff will move forward with the business relief program and post the information on the city’s website. The city will accept applications through Nov. 20 and review them until Dec. 4. Checks would be written Dec. 7 and mailed the week of Dec. 14.
Greer also said she plans to have a program overview and eligibility criteria for the individual assistance program at the next work session Nov. 16.
