JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — By a narrow 4-3 vote, the Johns Creek City Council narrowly passed a budget policy amendment that sets a new floor and ceiling for reserve funds at the end of each fiscal year.
The new budget policy, passed at the council’s Jan. 25 meeting, sets the reserve floor at 25 percent of operating expenditures for cash flow with a reserve ceiling, or maximum amount, of $30 million.
The floor amount will be designated at the adoption of the budget and will represent three months of operating expenditures that can be drawn in case of an emergency. The cash reserve is maintained to avoid any need for short-term borrowing and allow for unforeseen expenses in case of catastrophic events, such as a natural disaster or the current global pandemic.
Another consideration identified for any end-of-year surplus funds is to rebuild the amount of available funding for major capital projects — usually one-time expenses like street resurfacing — and for unforeseen emergencies. The new policy amendment earmarks 60 percent of any year-end budget surplus to the unassigned fund balance until the ceiling level of $30 million is met for reserves.
After that, any remaining surplus carryover will be divided into three other accounts.
The first account, infrastructure maintenance accrual, will receive 15 percent of the surplus to fund the care and maintenance of existing assets.
A second 15 percent will go to help pay for capital projects identified in the Five-Year Capital Plan. There are currently more than $110.9 million in projects identified in the document.
The final 10 percent will be applied to property tax stabilization, defraying the costs of operating the city, of providing governmental services, for the repayment of principal and interest on general obligation bonds, and for any other public purpose as determined by elected officials.
At a Jan. 11 meeting Councilmembers Stephanie Endres, Chris Coughlin and Larry Zaprowski voiced their concerns with the distribution of the surplus funds.
Their positions did not change as the three voted against the amended policy and urged the others to do so.
Councilmember Coughlin said he thought the ceiling was too high, giving the city too much of the funds before they assist with property tax relief.
Endres had a similar objection, also advocating for more of the surplus to go to property tax relief as a means of giving back to the residents as much as possible.
“I think the policy is great, I think it is totally critical to have policies in place that define from a financial perspective how different situations are going to be utilized,” she said. “I just strongly disagree that the city should continue to be the holder of the cash and that the residents continue to be the feeder of the cash and not being able to have an opportunity to have their taxes reduced by the overages because in essence, when the property tax was charged, they were overcharged.”
Zaprowski however, did not think that more of the money should go toward property tax stabilization, saying it would put future councils in the position of having to lower and raise taxes. He also cautioned the council that allocating 15 percent toward capital projects was a mistake when it could be used for things like offsetting the storm water utility.
“I just think you're tying your hands, and so I just think that you're making a mistake if you approve this,” he said.
