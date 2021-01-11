JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Joan Jones, one of Johns Creek’s first employees and their City Clerk, officially retired from her position on Dec. 31.
Jones served Johns Creek for 14 years. She was appointed as the first assistant city clerk for the new city in November 2006. She advanced to city clerk in March 2007.
Her retirement comes after 26 years in municipal government. Jones began her public service career in 1994 with the City of Jonesboro. She received her clerk’s certification in 1999 through the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government. In 2002, she became Jonesboro City Clerk and obtained her Master Clerk’s Certification in 2008. She was recognized as a leader by her peers in municipal government in 2016 when she was called to serve as president of the Georgia Municipal Clerk’s Association.
Johns Creek officials called Jones a champion and advocate for the city. She was not only a member of the inaugural Leadership Johns Creek class of 2010 but also participated in the Johns Creek Police Department’s Citizen’s Police Academy and put in countless volunteer hours at various city events including the Johns Creek Founders Day Parade.
Jones was known for her ability to work closely with all members of the City Council and various city boards and committees to efficiently run all regular and special called meetings and ensure transparency.
She was described as an energetic and positive initial point of contact for many individuals, organizations and groups that connected with or conducted business with the city.
“From tours of City Hall to welcoming students, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, clubs and organizations of all kinds, she lived the promise of the city and championed the good of local government,” Mayor Mike Bodker said.
The mayor said Jones’ cheerful and delightful interactions with everyone were contagious and refreshing.
“Mrs. Jones’ positive contributions to the city will continue to resonate for years to come, and her close connections with all elected and appointed officials will be cherished and remembered as exceptional and extraordinary,” Bodker said. “And after 14 years of dedicated service to Johns Creek and a total of 26 years of service in the field of municipal government, Mrs. Jones embarks on a well-deserved retirement. Working with Mrs. Jones has been a sincere privilege and it is an honor to recognize her for her efforts and contributions.”
During a special called city council meeting Dec. 4, the council moved to appoint Terri Lea Hugie as the interim city clerk. Hugie has served as assistance city clerk.
