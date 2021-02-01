JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek City Council cleared the way Jan. 25 for construction of two drive-thru restaurants at Old Alabama and Haynes Bridge roads.
The commercial rezoning amendment allows for a proposed Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin Robins with a drive-thru to be placed in a stand-alone building at the northeast corner of the Kroger shopping center at Old Alabama Road and Haynes Bridge Road.
The building has one vacant suite. The other is occupied by a Tide Dry Cleaners.
Previous zoning did now allow fast-food restaurants with drive-thrus in the area. The rezoning approved by the council waived the ban with a use condition preventing bigger fast-food chains, like Chick-Fil-A, from opening at the site.
This decision comes after months of back and forth between the applicant and residents of the surrounding area, especially those in the adjacent condominium community Magnolia Park. During the first public participation meeting in September, residents raised a number of concerns — traffic congestion in the shopping center entrance, for one — with the applicants.
Jordan Edwards, an attorney representing the applicant and property owner, said they performed a traffic impact study and created a revised site plan in response to residents’ concerns.
The study showed that adding a coffee shop in this shopping center would not create extreme traffic and most peak-hour customers would be commuters. The study showed that the coffee shop addition would only add 15 new trips to the street.
“Eighty-nine percent of coffee shop trips are people who are passing by it,” Edwards said. “Because of when the peak hour falls, we know these are commuters. That means that these cars are already on the street today, this morning going to work, they'd stop at a coffee shop because it's convenient on their way.”
The revised site plan addresses the concern of the congestion in the shopping center’s driveways by moving access to and from the coffee shop farther west, separating the entrance and exit points, supplying an abundance of queuing space for existing traffic, pedestrian crosswalks and adding three exit lanes at the traffic signal.
Larry DiBiase, representing the Johns Creek Community Association and Magnolia Park, was not convinced.
“After five months of review, we have concluded that while adding a drive-thru window at this location may overall increase the usability and marketability of the property, it does not represent the best use or the highest adoption rate of the community,” he said. “Noise, car lights, property lights and voices over a loudspeaker asking ‘Would you like cream and sugar with that?’ will only serve to frustrate residents and have a potentially negative impact on property values.”
Council members Lenny Zaprowski and John Bradberry moved to deny the application, saying they felt it was not in the best interest of adjacent residents.
Their motion failed, and the application was approved, 5-2.
Councilman Zaprowski also failed in an attempt to restrict the drive-thru from opening before 7 a.m. rather than the proposed 5 a.m., but that proposal was also turned down by the council. Zaprowski said that in approving this rezoning the council was doing a disservice to the residents.
“I'll just say that I apologize to the residents of Magnolia Park,” he said.
The council did add an amendment to the agreement requiring an 8-foot shadowbox and sound barrier wall along the curb to keep the headlights and noise from disrupting Magnolia Park residents.
