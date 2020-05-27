Valedictorian — Christine Cheng will attend college in the fall and pursue a degree in biochemistry or neuroscience. She is the daughter of Yan and Xingang Cheng. Christine is a U.S. Presidential Scholar nominee and served as co-president of Beta Club and Science Olympiad, vice president of Girls in Stem, secretary of the National Spanish Honor Society. She earned a varsity letter in fencing.
Salutatorian — Andrew Chen will attend Georgia Tech. He is the son of Gao Jin Chen and Xiannong. Andrew was the librarian and publicity staff member for the school orchestra, vice president of Science Olympiad and was a member of the Science National Honor Society.
