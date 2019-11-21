With the principal on board and the campus nearing completion, Innovation Academy in downtown Alpharetta is now putting curriculum and student marketing pieces into place.
The STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) magnet high school opens in August 2021 and will offer students an option to traditional high schools. The school is being built on the site where old Milton High School stood for more than 80 years.
Innovation Academy will serve students in the North Fulton County. A second, yet unnamed STEM high school, will open concurrently in South Fulton.
In exchange for activities often found in a regular high schools, such as Friday night football and full orchestras, Innovation Academy students can travel a curriculum pathway that leads to college and to “work ready” credentials and certifications, Fulton County Schools officials say.
“IA will offer multiple career tech pathways, provide a robust advisory program, [introduce] students to design thinking, and engage with multiple partners in the community,” Principal Tim Duncan said.
The career pathways at IA are engineering, healthcare and information technology, all high demand industries with plentiful job opportunities, district officials say.
Businesses assisting the school district in these pathways include IBM, Microsoft, Emory Hospital, WellStar, United Technology, Gwinnett Tech, Georgia Tech and a host of others, Duncan said.
“We want high-quality partners who will assist us in creating a world class STEM environment,” he added.
The school was originally set to open in August 2020 with an initial class of 450 9th graders. The decision to delay the opening for one year, and open with 9th and 10th grades, allowed the district time to perfect the school, Duncan said.
“FCS slowed the opening of IA to work on the unique curriculum with our partners and develop a comprehensive training schedule for teachers,” he said.
Staff is working with Georgia Tech to develop research-based projects and ways to link curriculum across all courses. Conversations with Gwinnett Tech are focusing on dual enrollment, certifications and associate degree possibilities.
Duncan said 9th and 10th graders will concentrate on “foundational knowledge” and exploring introductory Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) courses. This will assist them in selecting their pathway in engineering, healthcare or information technology.
“All students will also be introduced to ‘design thinking’ through a two-week primer on the concepts,” Duncan said.
The next 12 months will be spent recruiting teachers, hosting information meetings for prospective parents and students, and creating a school “identity” such as colors, mascots and logos.
The student application window will open next October, with acceptance letters sent out in February 2021.
Duncan said the typical student drawn to Innovation Academy is one with an “aptitude and interest” in the STEM subjects. Advanced Placement, dual enrollment and on-line opportunities will also be offered.
A STEM-focused high school is a new venture for Fulton County Schools, but one that other districts have already embraced and opened. Staff recently toured several STEM high schools in the area, including the McClure Health Science School in Gwinnett County, Alliance Academy for Innovation in Forsyth County, and the STEM Academy at Wheeler High School in Cobb County.
Duncan noted that Fulton’s two STEM high schools are new projects, but the district has long supported a STEM education within its existing schools.
“The development of STEM in FCS is not a site-based strategy,” Cliff Jones, associate superintendent of Academics, said. “We have schools offering world class STEM environments including 15 AP STEM schools, two state STEM certified schools, and one AdvancEd STEM certified school.”
All North Fulton traditional high schools are designated AP STEM schools. Amana Academy Charter School and River Eves Elementary are state-certified STEM schools.
