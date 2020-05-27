Samantha Olivares, daughter of Cecilia Alvarado, was named the Class of 2020 valedictorian. Salutatorian is Fatima Bibiano-Carmen who will attend Chattahoochee Technical College to pursue her degree in occupational therapy. She is the daughter of Isidra Carmen Ramirez and Hugo Torres Bibiano.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.