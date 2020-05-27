Samantha Olivares, daughter of Cecilia Alvarado, was named the Class of 2020 valedictorian. Salutatorian is Fatima Bibiano-Carmen who will attend Chattahoochee Technical College to pursue her degree in occupational therapy. She is the daughter of Isidra Carmen Ramirez and Hugo Torres Bibiano.
