How to Submit a New Business Spotlight

If you're opening a new business in the area, we want to hear about it. Just fill out and submit this form along with a picture and we'll take it from there.
New Business Spotlight form 54.76 KBDownload DOCX file
Some guidelines:
- Business MUST be new and opened within the last 6 months
- Must be typed and saved AS A WORD FILE
- DO NOT SAVE AS A PDF
- Email the completed form to: hans@appenmediagroup.com
- Please also attach a photo to the email. (New Business Spotlights will NOT be published without a photo of the owner or store)
- New Business Spotlights are free and are published on a space availability basis. We CANNOT provide you with a specific issue.
- Moving an existing business to a new location is NOT considered a new business.
