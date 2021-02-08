You are the owner of this article.
How to Submit a New Business Spotlight

If you're opening a new business in the area, we want to hear about it. Just fill out and submit this form along with a picture and we'll take it from there. 

New Business Spotlight form 54.76 KB

Some guidelines: 

  1. Business MUST be new and opened within the last 6 months
  2. Must be typed and saved AS A WORD FILE
  3. DO NOT SAVE AS A PDF
  4. Email the completed form to: hans@appenmediagroup.com
  5. Please also attach a photo to the email. (New Business Spotlights will NOT be published without a photo of the owner or store)
  6. New Business Spotlights are free and are published on a space availability basis. We CANNOT provide you with a specific issue.
  7. Moving an existing business to a new location is NOT considered a new business.

You can reach Carl by email, on Twitter or at 770-847-7097.

Carl is the Director of Business Development for Appen Media. He is a graduate of Alpharetta Elementary, Fulton Science Academy, Milton High School and the University of Oklahoma.

