FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County has laid out a plan to gradually reopen its facilities through the beginning of July, provided the county continues to meet public health benchmarks.
The reopening plan began May 18 with the Peachtree Street Tax Assessor’s office opening to staff. Phase 2 of reopening is set to take affect June 1 with most departments in Fulton County’s main Pryor Street building opening in some capacity.
Phase 3, tentatively scheduled for June 15, will open Behavioral Health, Tax Assessor and Tax Commissioner offices to the public. This is also the date some court service will resume.
Phase 4, currently set for July 1, will reopen the remaining Pryor Street offices, all public works locations and six of the county’s libraries. The final stage, which has no set date at this time, will reopen all libraries, senior centers, arts centers and the Wolf Creek Amphitheater.
The reopening schedule could be delayed if the county does not continue to meet its public health benchmarks for declining cases, testing ability and protective equipment.
The time between each phase of the reopening is used to clean and sanitize offices, put up signage and additional safety equipment, and test employees for COVID-19.
For a list of county services offered online and department specific reopening information, visit fultoncountyga.gov/.
Testing
COVID-19 testing is now available to all residents regardless of symptoms or risk factors. Fulton County and community partners are offering free COVID-19 testing at locations throughout the county. For a list of locations, visit fultoncountyga.gov/covid19testing.
Courts
The statewide judicial emergency is set to expire June 12. The Fulton County Magistrate Court will begin previously scheduled landlord-tenant and garnishment calendars on June 22. For more information, visit magistratefulton.org.
The courthouse has been sanitized and additional protective barriers have been installed. All visitors are encouraged to cover their mouth and nose with a mask, scarf or bandana.
In-person access to the Probate Court will continue to be limited through June 12. Expect delays in processing Probate Court filings. Some services, including weapons carry licenses and group wedding ceremonies, have been suspended indefinitely.
Law enforcement
The Marshal of Fulton County resumed civil services on May 26. The service date of all items served during the judicial emergency will be June 13, 2020.
By agreement of the Marshal and Chief Magistrate Judge, writ service will begin within 45 days of the issuance of the order, on July 6. Direct questions should be sent to FCMarshal@fultoncountyga.gov.
Vehicle registration
The renewal date for all vehicles registrations that expire between March 15 and June 13 has been extended through June 15. To renew vehicle registration, pay insurance fines, reapply for tag and registrations or change address online, visit eservices.drives.ga.gov.
Library
Although libraries will be among the last county facilities to reopen, residents can access digital library resources at fulcolibrary.org, including e-books, audiobooks, movies, virtual events and online tutoring.
Residents who do not currently have a library card can apply for one online and have a temporary library card issued. All recently “expired” or “expiring soon” library cards have automatically been extended to allow full access to library resources for patrons.
Library staff is online and ready to answer questions Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the Ask A Librarian service.
