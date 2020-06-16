FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts announced June 10 the establishment of a special Elections Task Force.
The purpose of the task force is to review the recent election process from top to bottom with emphasis on five key areas: facilities (polling places), equipment, personnel and training, logistics and communication.
The 10-member task force will be asked to review the election process and recommend changes that could be made in preparation for the August 13 runoff and the Nov. 3 general election.
“Once any changes have been submitted to me, I will pass them on to the Board of Registration and Elections for their consideration,” Pitts said. “Unfortunately, the issue has become partisan, on all levels. My goal is to fix the problem, be a part of the solution and get it right.”
Pitts has also asked County Manager Dick Anderson to convene an internal working group to review all election processes as well.
“Two sets of eyes on the solution is always a good thing,” Pitts said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.