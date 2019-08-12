Three City Council posts will be up for election in November 2019. The qualifying period for those wishing to run will be Aug. 19 to 21.
The seats up for election will be Post 2, currently held by Jay Lin; Post 4, held by ChrisCoughlin; and Post 6, held by Steve Broadbent. In Johns Creek, all City Council members represent the city at-large.
The qualifying dates will be Monday through Wednesday between 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Qualifying will be held in the City Clerk’s office on the third floor of Johns Creek City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive.
To qualify, a citizen must be at least 21 years old, have lived within Johns Creek for 12 months immediately preceding elections, and be registered and qualified to vote in Johns Creek Municipal Elections. If elected, the council member must continue to live in Johns Creek for their four-year term.
The candidate must also comply with the Georgia Election Code and the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission.
The qualifying fee is $450 for each council seat. Any further questions can be addressed to the City Clerk at 678-512-3212.
