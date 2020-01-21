ATLANTA — Standing on the “platform” on which he was elected, Gov. Brian Kemp continued his focus on education and his plans for the state’s 2,000-plus public schools and their 2 million students.
In his Jan. 16 State of the State address to legislators in Atlanta, Kemp frequently referenced his roots in the construction business, comparing it to Georgia as it stands today, and his goals for the future.
“I tip my hat to [former] Gov. Deal and the lawmakers who came before me, those who poured the concrete and laid the footings,” said Kemp.
Last year, Kemp’s first statewide address focused on school safety in the aftermath of high-profile acts of school violence across the nation. He pledged a $30,000 grant for every school in the state — at a cost of $69 million — to beef up measures to protect students.
Moving forward, Kemp said his focus now is the learning environment inside the schools.
“In year two, it’s time to set our sights on the sheet rock, the siding and the bricks,” said Kemp. “Each side of the structure will protect those on the inside by providing an environment ripe for learning, opportunity and growth.”
The governor also committed to fully funding Quality Based Education (QBE) which provides state dollars to public schools, reducing the number of mandated tests for students and completing the dismantling of the highly maligned Common Core standards.
While he outlined few specifics in the state address, Kemp pledged to provide teachers with the rest of the $5,000 raise he promised on the campaign trail. Last year, teachers received a $3,000 raise with the promise of the remaining money this year.
“In my budget, I have included a $2,000 pay raise for all public school educators [to enhance] retention rates, boost recruitment numbers and improve educational outcomes,” Kemp said. “By investing in our educators, we can build a strong house.”
The budget will ultimately be approved by state lawmakers, who have expressed concerns about funding the raise. A $2,000 pay bump will cost taxpayers an additional $350 million annually.
House Speaker David Ralston hedged the governor’s promise, releasing a statement noting “many groups in our state need pay raises, teachers, for one, law enforcement, many others” but pledging support if the money is there.
Despite a robust economy, tax revenues in Georgia are falling short. Kemp has already ordered most state agencies to cut their FY21 budgets by 4 percent.
The governor also focused on reducing the threats of gang violence, slipping in a dig at the media which he said “refuse to acknowledge our gang crisis.”
“Under the bold leadership of [the Georgia Bureau of Investigation], we are partnering with local law enforcement and prosecutors to stop and dismantle” gangs throughout Georgia,” Kemp said.
He noted gangs are linked to sex trafficking, which has reached epidemic proportions in Georgia.
