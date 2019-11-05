High school sports teams in Georgia will see a shakeup in state classifications beginning in next fall. The GHSA released the reclassification for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons Nov. 5.
Schools can appeal reclassification with the GHSA.
While most local teams will remain in the same class, some will make the jump to a higher division and others will move down. The classifications are based on enrollment numbers, and for the first time the GHSA included a double multiplier for students who come from outside the zoning district. Each student who comes from outside of the district is counted twice in enrollment numbers, a likely factor contributing to Blessed Trinity being placed in Class 5A, a jump up from Class 4A.
BT was moved up to Class 4A beginning in the 2016-17 season.
Alpharetta will move up a class to 7A, rejoining cross-town rival Milton. The two were separated in 2016 with the creation of 7A with Milton moving up while Alpharetta remained in 6A. The Raiders’ region foe Dunwoody will join the move to 7A, and all four Forsyth schools along with Lambert, Milton and Roswell stay put.
Denmark is one of the youngest schools in the state, and with the rapid growth of Forsyth County, it is no surprise the Danes will move up to 6A beginning in 2020. The Danes join other local schools, including Cambridge, Centennial, Chattahoochee and Johns Creek, in the class.
Northview has been a member of 6A since 2014, but the Titans will move back down to 5A next year.
Fellowship, King’s Ridge, Mount Pisgah, Pinecrest and St. Francis all remain in 1A-Private.
Following any appeals, the GHSA will then work to place teams in regions within their classifications.
