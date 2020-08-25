NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Opening day for the Fulton County School System kept the district’s Information Technology staff on its toes.
More than 12,000 calls were phoned into the district’s help hotline, with 10,000 of those needing password resets.
By Wednesday, the call volume had dropped by 70 percent from first day numbers as students, and likely their parents, were successfully navigating virtual learning. In all, over 70,000 “log ins” from remote-based computers were recorded each day in the first three days of school.
“What 70,000 log-ins means is that the majority of [students] were successfully working with their teachers [online],” said Emily Bell, interim chief of Information Technology for Fulton Schools.
She said the district was prepared for the glitches with staff and resources on deck to mitigate the issues quickly. Another 17 additional staff members were added so that calls were quickly answered, voice mails attended to, issues diagnosed and technology problems fixed as quickly as possible.
“There are still times that people are dropped [offline], and these things are going to happen,” Bell said. “But overall, the teachers were prepared and ready to teach online.”
Three additional hub locations were added where students could exchange their devices if needed.
Bell said bandwidth was not an issue. Fulton Schools doubled the available bandwidth over the summer from 18 gigabytes in March to 40 gigabytes by the time school reopened last week. Bell noted this was more than enough for the 20 gigabytes required by students on average and above any peak demands.
The district plans to increase bandwidth to 60 gigabytes by November. Expanding and improving the technology services for the district were part of the Special Purposed Local Option Sales Tax approved by voters several years ago, Bell noted.
In all, teachers had completed and uploaded nearly 17,400 online modules of instruction by the start of the school year. Fulton Schools spokesman Brian Noyes said the extra week of preparation teachers had this year showed in the district’s readiness when classes opened.
“I think we were prepared, but not perfect, in that it was very clear we had the resources in place, and a central help line for school support,” Noyes said.
