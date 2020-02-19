FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Halcyon hosted a ladies’ nights out Feb. 11, and its “Galentines Day” theme was a big hit.
Based on the notion of a fake holiday created by Leslie Knope, a fictional character on the TV series “Parks and Recreation,” the Galentines evening focused on celebrating friendships among women, whether they’re single or not. Whether they sipped and sampled, made crafts or shopped, the ladies had a great time celebrating friendship.
“The event was well planned with many treats along the way. We had so much fun checking out all of the shops,” Marsha Hendricks said. “The Valentine theme was uplifting. The best part was knowing the money was raised for the wonderful Mentor Me organization.”
Mentor Me is a nonprofit dedicated to serving children ages 6 to 17 years of age in Forsyth County. The organization connects children in need and improving their self-image, life choices and opportunities with mentors.
“We are delighted and honored to partner with Halcyon,” Teresa Bath, Mentor Me development specialist said. “The event far exceeded our expectations. We were hoping to get 200 participants and we have almost 500.”
There was plenty to do see and sample at the live-play-eat-work development off McFarland Road. Businesses within Halcyon donated raffle prizes, discounts and delicious snacks within their retail and residential spaces, Susan Grunwald, director of marketing for Halcyon said. A scavenger-type activity allowed the ladies to visit the establishments, browse and play. Mercedes Bends Experience|RBM of Alpharetta hosted a bouquet activity in which ladies created bouquets of fresh flowers and greens, ranging from the exotic to the traditional, courtesy of Syd Nichole, Fashion and Floral. Mercedes staff was on hand to snap photos of ladies in the show cars and answer questions about their vehicles.
Meanwhile Elan Halcyon and Everleigh, the two residential properties within the development, focused on tours of the living space offerings. Elan Halcyon provided the opportunity for participants to create a box of chocolates with yummy confections from It’s A Sweet Life and Kilwins and sipping champagne. Everleigh offered a hot chocolate bar, complete with marshmallows, cinnamon sticks and adult beverages for added flavoring. When all the meandering and sampling was over, guests were able to receive a chair massage from Totally Running and Walking.
Pine + Pigment art studio in Cumming conducted wine glass etching instruction for the first 100 registrants. Deisel Barber Shop joined the fun, offering complimentary video games for a little friendly competition. Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee provided samples of coffee from a collective of 200 women in Rwanda.
“I love that they picked out a coffee sample made by the women of Rwanda,” Grunwald said.
When the night concluded, the Galentines left with bags of goodies, new memories — illustrated by plenty of selfies — and a sense of compassion, knowing they had supported Mentor Me, despite the rain.
The Place of Forsyth County and Jesse’s House have benefitted from previous Ladies Night Out events, Grunwald said.
