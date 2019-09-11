CUMMING, Ga. — The manager of the CVS on Buford Highway reported two women made off with items Aug. 24 and threatened to return to the store with a gun.
The manager told deputies that after the women entered the store, one approached him to return baby formula. After her purchase had been refunded, she asked where the baby and adult Orajel was located. The woman began yelling at the manager, accusing him of watching her. During the confrontation, the manager noticed the other woman leaving the store and sounding off the door alarm. The other woman followed, sounding off the alarm as well. When he asked the two suspects to return and show what was inside their bags, one of them threatened that she would return to the store with a gun.
The manager could not provide a description of the vehicle, but video surveillance footage captured the women’s faces. The stolen items were valued at $511.
