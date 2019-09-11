CUMMING, Ga. — A woman reported to authorities Aug. 25 after finding her vehicle’s back seat driver side window shattered near the Greenway on Union Hill Road. She told deputies her wallet was still in the glove compartment and nothing was missing from the vehicle.
She said she had locked the doors when she left the vehicle and returned to find the damage. She said she hadn’t seen anything suspicious and no evidence was recovered. Police took photos of the incident.
