CUMMING, Ga. — A woman reported that someone had stolen a package that had been delivered to her residence on Brookmere Way Aug. 21. The package contained a GPS system for tracking trucks. There were no surveillance cameras in the area, and the woman said she does not know who stole the package. She requested a report from authorities in order to notify the contacts that they will be in need of a new GPS tracking system.
