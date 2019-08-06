CUMMING, Ga. — A woman reported suspicious activity and trespass at her property on Doc Sams Road July 2. She said an unknown suspect had trespassed the property and attempted to enter her daughter’s room the previous night. She said she noticed screens had been removed from the bedroom window and tables on the front porch were overturned. She said this was not the first time she suspected a prowler had been on her property, but she hadn’t reported her suspicions.
The daughter told deputies that she had heard noises outside the night before and one of the dogs had been barking. She immediately informed her parents about the incident. The family noticed an unknown vehicle in their neighbor’s driveway but could not provide a description.
Deputies dusted for prints but found nothing usable for evidence.
