CUMMING, Ga. — The owner of the Bullpen restaurant on Freedom Parkway reported to authorities June 29 that a woman was trespassing outside of the restaurant after she had been refused service for entering with a lit cigarette.
The business owner said the woman began yelling profanities and demanded a drink menu. When she moved to the front patio the business owner approached her with a security employee.
When the woman was asked to leave, she began flipping her middle finger, using more profanity, and lifting her dress. Employees followed her to her vehicle and recorded the license plate number as she drove away.
Authorities tracked down the owner of the vehicle and cross referenced the owner’s wife to find the name of the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.