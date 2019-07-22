CUMMING, Ga. — A Forsyth County woman reported she had been swindled by computer scammers June 30. The incident started when she first noticed a pop-up on her computer displaying her Social Security number and a phone number to call for assistance. When she called the number, she spoke with one man who called himself “Chris” and another who identified himself as “Jeff Dawson.” Both spoke with a foreign accent. They told her that her computer was infected with viruses and it would cost $1,200 to $1,800 for repairs.
The woman used her credit card to pay the $1,800. After a two-hour scan on her computer, new icons began to pop up on her screen. When she explained the situation to her neighbor, she was alerted to the possibility that it was a scam. The woman then called her bank and cancelled the payment.
She also cancelled all forms of payment and was issued new cards. She proceeded to also freeze her credit and ensure the safety of her retirement plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.