FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Cumming Chapter 1030 of the Vietnam Veterans of America recently chose a retired career army helicopter pilot as its 2019 Member of the Year.
Steve Masak of Gainesville, who served two combat tours in Vietnam with an attack helicopter unit and earned the Distinguished Flying Cross and two Bronze Stars, was presented with his award at the organization’s December holiday dinner.
Member of the Year is the highest honor bestowed upon a member by the chapter for exceptional individual performance in furthering of the organization’s motto: “Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another.”
Masak served 22 years in the US Army before retiring to a career in corporate America.
Chapter 1030 meets the first Tuesday of each month at AA Driving Academy, 432 Canton Highway at 7 p.m. All Vietnam-era Veterans are invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.