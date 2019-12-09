CUMMING, Ga. — A new bronze sculpture is on display in front of the Forsyth County Courthouse.
Heavy machinery was used Dec. 2 to help workers install the new memorial which features a World War II soldier feeding two children.
The biggest challenge, according to sculptor Gregory Johnson is assembling the three-pieces on site.
“I didn’t want the soldier putting the food in the girl’s forehead or bellybutton,” Johnson said. “There’s a compound slope in which the ground slopes in two directions at once.”
Adjustments to the pedestal solved the problem.
“It’s dedicated to the legacy of humanity these guys had,” Johnson said. “They always had a bag of candy, food, for the kids, anything that would make things a little happier for them.”
Legacy of Humanity, the 1,400-lb. work, is not based on a specific soldier, but a compilation of insight from local veterans of their time in service.
“The reason I chose the World War II soldier as the format is because this is the war where we lost the most people,” Johnson said.
It took the Cumming resident 11 months to create the piece that depicts a World War II soldier feeding a young girl in her village which has been destroyed by war. The third piece of the memorial is a small boy, who guardedly approaches the soldier and young girl.
In wars, American soldiers went in as conquerors, or as liberators, with the best of intentions, Johnson said.
“Every vet should be proud of this, part of them is in it,” Johnson said. “Soldiers are compassionate.”
The piece was sculpted in Cumming and cast in Union City at Inferno Art Foundry. The soldier is roughly 350 lbs., including his armament and weaponry.
A granite plaque accompanies the sculpture. The memorial was unveiled during a ceremony Dec. 7.
Johnson has been creating contemporary sculptures for nearly 30 years and has created commissioned pieces throughout the United States, and seven countries internationally.
