CUMMING, Ga. — A Dallas, Ga., man reported that his vehicle had been stolen from a property on Spot Road. The owner told deputies that on Sept. 12 he saw his 1994 Chevy pick-up truck was gone. He had parked the vehicle on the property of his in-laws. It had a “For Sale” sign on it.
After checking with the vehicle owner and financing company, it was determined that the truck had not been repossessed but stolen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.