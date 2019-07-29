SUWANEE, Ga. — Two residents on Friarbridge Drive reported a vehicle theft July 1. They said a 2005 Nissan Armada had been parked outside of the residence the day before. Police were told that the vehicle was left unlocked with the keys placed in the cup holder near the driver’s seat. Although no cameras were located at the nearby residences, surveillance cameras were found near the entrance of the subdivision. Authorities also noticed a spot where someone had been laying in the junipers behind the residence. No further evidence was found concerning the incident.
