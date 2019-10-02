CUMMING, Ga. — A recent rash of motor vehicle break-ins has sparked concern in two neighborhoods off Browns Bridge Road in north Forsyth.
Incident reports show 13 break-ins took place from midnight of Sept. 17 through the early morning hours in nine residences. Seven occurred in Saddlecreek and two were in nearby Northwalk.
In one case, a woman’s credit cards were taken and used to make more than $1,000 in purchases at Walmart and gas stations from Oakwood to Norcross to Stockbridge. The cards have been reported lost. Her work laptop was also taken.
A computer, medical equipment and specialized glasses were taken from a Ford F-150 truck, and an iPad was removed from its computer mount in a 2016 Ford F-250 registered to the Johns Creek Fire Department.
According to Chad McGiboney, deputy fire chief for the Johns Creek Fire Department, the computer would time out and lock down so no information could be accessed. He added that the computer will be “pinged” to reveal its location.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said that ‘Entering an auto’ is a “preventable crime” and it happens countywide, adding “it’s a huge problem not just in Forsyth County but throughout metro Atlanta.”
“Take your valuables — garage door opener included — inside the house if you park on the driveway or roadway. Lock your vehicles,” Cpl. Doug Rainwater, public information officer for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, said.
Incident reports show that fingerprints were left and have been lifted for evidence. Video footage exists of several of the incidents and are being investigated by the sheriff’s office.
“We understand that people are tired when they pull up at their house after work or activities, but take a few extra seconds to survey your car before you get out,” Rainwater said,
