CUMMING, Ga. — A Cumming woman reported that two cars had been burglarized in the Fieldstone Park subdivision on Sep. 13.
The woman explained that she parked her 2012 black Lexus in the parking lot of the clubhouse and later discovered the back window had been broken some time between 3:30 and 5:15 p.m. She told deputies that her backpack was taken.
A 2016 white Chevy Tahoe was also burglarized. The owner said her purse was taken.
Authorities say the women told them their possessions were left in plain sight. A security camera may provide video to assist in the investigation.
