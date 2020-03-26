Here's where you can get food in Forsyth. We will update this list as the situation develops but please make sure to contact the restaurant for its latest information.
Giorgio’s
558 Lakeland Plaza
770-781-4525
Offering Take Out & Delivery within 15 Mile Radius
Tam’s Backstage
215 Ingram Avenue
678-455-8310
Dining Room is Currently Open
Take Out & Deliver within 5 mile Radius
Tam’s Tupelo Restaurant
1050 Buford Road
470-839-2024
Dining Room currently Open
Take Out & Delivery within 5 mile Radius
Marie’s Italian Deli
580 Atlanta Rd #34-36
770-886-0084
Curbside Delivery
Coco’s Cuban Restaurant
1240 Buford Highway Ste 140
770-888-5668
To-Go & Deliveries within 10 mile radius
Dining Room is currently open
Rooster’s Café
216 Atlanta Road
770-889-6890
Dining Room open
Take out & Curbside Pick-Up Available.
The Ridge – Great Steaks & Seafood
1035 Turner Road
770-886-9003
Wed-Sunday 5-8PM
Dining Room Open
Curbside & Take out offered
Mia’s Pizza
911 Market Pl Blvd #L
770-887-8874
Take-Out, Curbside Pick-Up & Delivery Available (Orders over $12) – No Cash
Los Rios
12 Tri-County Plaza
678-456-8892
Dine In, Free Deliveries over $25, Curbside Pickup & Take Out
Gasthaus Tirol
310 Atlanta Rd.
770-844-7244
Dine-in, Take-Out & Delivery
The Station House
540 Lake Center Parkway #105
770-205-6032
6:30 am- 2PM – Dine in, Curbside Pick-Up & To-Go
2pm-5PM – To-Go, Curbside Pick-up & Deliveries over $25 & within 10 Mile radius
Happy Family Chinese Food & Sushi Bar
103 West Courthouse Square
470-695-7233
Take Out & Deliveries over $15 & under 9 mile radius
Good Ol’ Days Bar & Grill
419 Atlanta Road
770-887-8575
Changed Hours M-Th 11am-1am, Fr-Sat 11a-2am Sun 12pm-12am
Dine in, Take out, curbside Pickup Upon Request & Delivery thru DoorDash & Uber Eats
Hacienda Bar & Grill
549 Lakeland Plaza
678-341-9589
Dine in, Take out and Delivery thru Uber Eats
Slopes BBQ
444 Canton Hwy
Dine in, take-out & Curbside Delivery, Delivery thru UberEats & DoorDash
Kani House
1770 Market Pl Blvd
770-888-8189
Take out, Curbside Delivery, Delivery Thru UberEats, Grubhub, DoorDash & Postmates
