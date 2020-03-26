Here's where you can get food in Forsyth. We will update this list as the situation develops but please make sure to contact the restaurant for its latest information. 

Giorgio’s

558 Lakeland Plaza

770-781-4525

Offering Take Out & Delivery within 15 Mile Radius

Tam’s Backstage

215 Ingram Avenue

678-455-8310

Dining Room is Currently Open

Take Out & Deliver within 5 mile Radius

Tam’s Tupelo Restaurant

1050 Buford Road

470-839-2024

Dining Room currently Open

Take Out & Delivery within 5 mile Radius

Marie’s Italian Deli

580 Atlanta Rd #34-36

770-886-0084

Curbside Delivery

Coco’s Cuban Restaurant

1240 Buford Highway Ste 140

770-888-5668

To-Go & Deliveries within 10 mile radius

Dining Room is currently open

Rooster’s Café

216 Atlanta Road

770-889-6890

Dining Room open

Take out & Curbside Pick-Up Available.

The Ridge – Great Steaks & Seafood

1035 Turner Road

770-886-9003

Wed-Sunday 5-8PM

Dining Room Open

Curbside & Take out offered

Mia’s Pizza

911 Market Pl Blvd #L

770-887-8874

Take-Out, Curbside Pick-Up & Delivery Available (Orders over $12) – No Cash

Los Rios

12 Tri-County Plaza

678-456-8892

Dine In, Free Deliveries over $25, Curbside Pickup & Take Out

Gasthaus Tirol

310 Atlanta Rd.

770-844-7244

Dine-in, Take-Out & Delivery

The Station House

540 Lake Center Parkway #105

770-205-6032

6:30 am- 2PM – Dine in, Curbside Pick-Up & To-Go

2pm-5PM – To-Go, Curbside Pick-up & Deliveries over $25 & within 10 Mile radius

Happy Family Chinese Food & Sushi Bar

103 West Courthouse Square

470-695-7233

Take Out & Deliveries over $15 & under 9 mile radius

Good Ol’ Days Bar & Grill

419 Atlanta Road

770-887-8575

Changed Hours M-Th 11am-1am, Fr-Sat 11a-2am Sun 12pm-12am

Dine in, Take out, curbside Pickup Upon Request & Delivery thru DoorDash & Uber Eats

Hacienda Bar & Grill

549 Lakeland Plaza

678-341-9589

Dine in, Take out and Delivery thru Uber Eats

Slopes BBQ

444 Canton Hwy

Dine in, take-out & Curbside Delivery, Delivery thru UberEats & DoorDash

Kani House

1770 Market Pl Blvd

770-888-8189

Take out, Curbside Delivery, Delivery Thru UberEats, Grubhub, DoorDash & Postmates

